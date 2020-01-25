Global  

10th Annual Autism Awareness Gala

10th Annual Autism Awareness Gala
/// this weekend you'll have the chance to win some great prizes while raising awareness about autism.

This year the rá t autism awareness foundation is hosting its 10th annual gala called "until all the pieces fit" event goáers will be able to win raffle prizes you see here..

Enjoy live music and participate in a silent auction.

The funds will go towards project lifesaver..

A program aimed at bringing loved ones with autism home if they wander away.

It's a need thats not going away with the autism diagnosis being 1 in 59 we'll probably still continue to see this great need for project lifesaver the goal is to raise 100á thousand dollars or more!

Doors open at the rochester international event center at 5 pám for vip guests and 6 pá m for all others.




