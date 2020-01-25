Global  

34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

34 troops diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

The Pentagon said on Friday that 34 service members had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following missile strikes by Iran on a base in Iraq earlier this month, a number higher than the military had previously announced.

Gavino Garay has more.
