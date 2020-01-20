Local Chiefs Gear

Global  

Video Credit: KQTV
Kilee Thomas reports on how the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl has effected local businesses.
City chiefs are off to the super bowl this year, but have you heard about the local impact here in st.

Joesph?

The chiefs support is strong and consumers are showing it.

Kq2's kilee thomas has that story: &lt;&lt;local businesses from all over st.

Joseph are capitalizing on the chiefs journey to the super bowl.

From cookies to t-shirts to graded fans especially can't get enough patrick mahomes merchandise.causing local boom.

Probably increased by 70 to 80%" "this past week and a half...the amount of people who are buying from us has been overwhelming.

It's great."

Business owners weren't sure what to expect..."both in store and online, we're boomin" but they knew they had to scramble."we didn't want to order a whole lot because what if they didn't go to the super bowl, but now all of a sudden they're going to the super bowl and now we're like 'oh we need all of this stuff'" "we do a decorated mahomes jersey cookie and i would say that's what most people want" and that's why there are no mahomes cookies to show right now.

In fact, mahomes has done more than turn the corner for just the chiefs"our traffic has increased this time of year.

This is usually our slower time of the year and it's time for us to kinda focus on new designs and stuff like that so its been welcoming."mahomes' raw rookie cards cost $3 in 2017...now his graded cards currently sell for $400 on ebay and his card worth is increasing everyday.

"i think lots of people are buying it now because it's better to buy it now rather than later and if we win the super bowl it will still be going up" "who's gonna win the super bowl?""the chiefs""the chiefs, of course."

Of course.

Kilee thomas, kq2 news.>> local businesses say they benefit not just from local consumers... they also benefit from online purchases from chiefs fans throughout the country.

local businesses say they benefit not just from local consumers... they also benefit from online purchases from chiefs fans throughout the country.




