megan coronavirus

Serious illness.

According to the illinois department of public health that patient is in her 60 and traveled to wuhan china in late december.

Officials say she did not show symptoms when she arrived here in the tr?state doctors say the main symptoms reported are similar to other illnesses including feve?coug?

And shortness of breath.

Doctors say the corona virus is newe?

Meaning no one has immunity to it.

As far as how to prevent yourself from getting sick at al?

Doctors say it takes a few easy steps.

Says, "the most important thing you can do is wash your hands and washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, covering your mouth if you're coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching your mouth, nose, or eyes between washing hands.

That certainly decreases your risk of any type of infection."

The cdc has advised people not to travel to certain regions in chin?and local doctors say they monitoring patients who have recently traveled.

At deaconess midtow?

Medical professionals say they are prepared for outbreak?

And have a plan in place just in case.

