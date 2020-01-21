Global  

The disarming case to act right now on climate change | Greta Thunberg

In this passionate call to action, 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg explains why, in August 2018, she walked out of school and organized a strike to raise awareness of global warming, protesting outside the Swedish parliament and grabbing the world's attention.

"The climate crisis has already been solved.

We already have all the facts and solutions," Thunberg says.

"All we have to do is to wake up and change."
Greta Thunberg: ‘Nothing Has Been Done’ to Fight Climate Change

Greta Thunberg calls for end to all fossil fuel investment "now" at Davos forum

janis_cottee

Janis Cottee RT @ChoirSbs: The disarming case to act right now on climate change | Greta Thunberg https://t.co/bBGYpp3ntN via @YouTube #LoveIs...action… 18 hours ago

ChoirSbs

SBS Community Choir The disarming case to act right now on climate change | Greta Thunberg https://t.co/bBGYpp3ntN via @YouTube #LoveIs… https://t.co/E4G6aPh5XJ 19 hours ago

mynameisjonezy

t The disarming case to act right now on climate change (Greta Thunberg | TEDxStockholm) https://t.co/4bJxQHCMll via @TEDTalks 1 day ago

pfeifmann

David Pfeiffer The World needs more Greta's. The disarming case to act right now on climate change (Greta Thunberg | TEDxStockholm… https://t.co/fStGb1J95K 1 day ago

delovelydes

Dateline Des The disarming case to act right now on climate change (Greta Thunberg) https://t.co/RVbbStXl9m via @TEDTalks My dau… https://t.co/BnQJym51jQ 2 days ago

XaviJimenezSama

Xavier Jiménez #GretaThunberg #TEDxStockholm The disarming case to act right now on #climatechange https://t.co/b3tSxlnb01 https://t.co/AWhenpldrp 2 days ago

RebeccaDolphin8

Rebecca Dolphin 🐬 The disarming case to act right now on #ClimateChange from @GretaThunberg via @TEDTalks https://t.co/PIttz6EYka 2 days ago

26ZHenrique

ZHenrique Miranda @FortesTarciso @RenanSantosMBL Assiste esse. Assista a "The disarming case to act right now on climate change | Gre… https://t.co/ppwj9gvyeL 3 days ago


Greta Thunberg challenges world leaders on climate change [Video]Greta Thunberg challenges world leaders on climate change

Young, renowned activist slams what she says is inaction of world leaders amid World Economic Forum in Davos.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment [Video]U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin dismisses the efforts of climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she should study before lecturing. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

