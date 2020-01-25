Global  

Guard who disarmed suspect, mistakenly shot 2 students in STEM School attack won't face jail time

Guard who disarmed suspect, mistakenly shot 2 students in STEM School attack won’t face jail time

Guard who disarmed suspect, mistakenly shot 2 students in STEM School attack won’t face jail time

The security guard who fired his gun and mistakenly shot two student bystanders during the May 2019 attack at STEM School Highlands Ranch will complete community service as part of a diversion program and not face jail time, 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May announced on Friday.
