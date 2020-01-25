BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok

The co-creator of Vine has launched a new viral video app, reports Business Insider.

The app will be called Byte and aims to take on TikTok.

"Today we're bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them," the company announced in a tweet on Friday.

The six-second video format closely resembles Vine, a popular video app from a few years ago.

Vine was bought by Twitter before it was eventually shut down in 2017.