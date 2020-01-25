Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok

BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok

BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok

The co-creator of Vine has launched a new viral video app, reports Business Insider.

The app will be called Byte and aims to take on TikTok.

"Today we're bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them," the company announced in a tweet on Friday.

The six-second video format closely resembles Vine, a popular video app from a few years ago.

Vine was bought by Twitter before it was eventually shut down in 2017.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BYTE: Created By The Minds Behind Vine, Aiming To Compete With Tiktok

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|MR=yes




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Byte is hoping to be the next Vine. But can it overtake TikTok? [Video]Byte is hoping to be the next Vine. But can it overtake TikTok?

New app, who dis?

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 00:40Published

Vine Successor 'Byte' Launches on All Platforms [Video]Vine Successor 'Byte' Launches on All Platforms

Vine is back, and its called 'Byte'. Byte, which just launched on all platforms, allows users to record up to six second videos which are then shared with their followers.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.