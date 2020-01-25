P-R-DAVIESS 2ND AMENDMENT

New tonight at five... gun sanctuary ordinances are being passed all throughout the bluegrass.

The resolutions protect second amendment supporters from enforcement of certain gun control measures.

Supporters of the second amendment are sounding off at a meeting tonight in owensboro.

Gun rights advocates are voicing concern pushing leaders in daviess county to pass a second amendment sanctuary ordinance.

The movement to turn kentucky's counties into "2nd amendment sanctuaries"??is gaining traction across the entire commonwealt h.

Also known as gun sanctuaries?

The resolutions would prohibit measures that would*impeded 2nd amendment rights.

More than 40 kentucky counties and two cities have passed 2nd amendment resolutions.

The second amendment sanctuary ordinance was not on the court's agenda for this evening but the meeting is always open for public comment.

