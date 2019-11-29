Azerbaijan Has 'Dancing' Mud Volcanoes



Recent related videos from verified sources Otherworldly drone footage of Azerbaijan's oozing mud volcanoes Drone footage, filmed on October 8, shows a bizarre geological oddity of small volcanoes made from mud in Qobustan, Azerbaijan. The filmer told Newsflare: "These volcanoes don't spit fire or lava,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:12Published on November 29, 2019