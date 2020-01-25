Global  

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

This number is accurate as of Jan.

24, according to reports at Reuters.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a number many fear will continue to grow.

The virus originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei late last year.

It has now spread to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, and Japan.
Hawaii officials vigilant on coronavirus, no cases reported locally so far

According to the Hawaii Department of Health, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in...
bizjournals - Published

China coronavirus cases near 10,000, global emergency declared

BEIJING: Cases of a new coronavirus in China have jumped to over 9,600, with 213 deaths, local health...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand Herald



The first coronavirus death outside China's borders [Video]The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

China will seek to boost its economy on Monday as it battles the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and in the Philippines the first death from the virus outside China is reported. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends its new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

