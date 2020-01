Coronavirus traveling internationally

WUHAN CORONAVIRUS IN THE U-S.THE C-D-C SAYS THAT PATIENT ISIN ISOLATION -- AT A CHICAGOHOSPITAL.

SHE'S A WOMAN IN HERSIXTIES -- WHO FLEW FROM WUHAN-- TO CHICAGO -- ON JANUARY13TH.

THE WOMAN WAS NOT SICKWHILE TRAVELING -- AND HEALTHAUTHORITIES DON'T THINK SHESPREAD THE VIRUS -- DURINGTHAT TIME.

THEY SAY SHE'S HADLIMITED CONTACT WITH OTHERS --SINCE RETURNING TO CHICAGO.

SOFAR -- HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY 63PEOPLE FROM 22 STATES -- AREUNDER INVESTIGATION FOR THEVIRUS.THERE'S NOW A RENEWED PUSH --TO SCREEN TRAVELERS COMINGINTO THE U.S. AND A LOT OFINTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS AREHEADED TO TUCSON FOR THEANNUAL GEM SHOW.

KGUN9 ON YOURSIDE'S CRAIG SMITH HAS MORE ONSCREENING TO HELP KEEP US SAFE-- CRAIG.THE GEM SHOW IS A HUGE EVENTFOR LOCALS -- U-S RESIDENTSAND VENDORS WHO COME HERE FROMAROUND THE WORLD, SO ANYILLNESS THAT MOVES BYINTERNATIONAL TRAVEL COULD BEA CAUSE FOR CONCERN.

THEBEAUTIFUL GEMS AT THE GEM SHOWCOME FROM AROUND THE WORLD,AND EXHIBITORS FROM AROUND THEWORLD BRING THEM HERE.

TOREDUCE THE POTENTIAL FORCORONOVIRUS ANYWHERE IN THEU-S, THE CENTERS FOR DISEASECONTROL HAS SET UP ENHANCEDSCREENING AT FIVE AIRPORTSHANDLING PASSENGERS FROM THEHIGH RISK AREAS.

THEY'LL BESCREENED FOR SYMPTOMS AND FORWHETHER THEY'VE BEEN TOINFECTED AREAS AND HAD CONTACTWITH POTENTIALLY INFECTEDPEOPLE.

THE MEDICAL DIRECTORFOR TUCSON'S BANNER UNIVERSITYMEDICAL CENTER SAYS THEHOSPITAL IS PREPARED TO HANDLEANY CASES THAT APPEAR.

SO IWOULD JUST WANT OUR COMMUNITYUNDERSTAND THAT WE HAVE INPLACE NOW VERY ROBUSTPROCESSES TO SCREEN PATIENTSAND VISITORS, IN ORDER TO KEEPPATIENTS IN OUR COMMUNITYSAFE, AND OUR STAFF SAFEDURING THIS RAPIDLY EVOLVINGSITUATION." AS FOR GOING TO ANEVENT LIKE THE GEM SHOW, THATIS FULL OF INTERNATIONALTRAVELERS, DOCTOR CARR SAYSKEEP A CLOSE EYE ON CDCUPDATES ABOUT THE CORONOAVIRUSBUT DO NOT BE SO FEARFUL THATYOU ARE AFRAID TO GO TO THESHOW.

DOCTOR CARR SAYSREASONABLE PRECAUTIONS ARESOME OF THE FAMILIAR ONES --LIKE FREQUENT HAND WASHING ANDAVOIDING PEOPLE WHO ARE SICK.CRAIG SMITH KGUN9 ON YOURSIDE.