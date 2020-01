Bakersfield Super Bowl players through the years

NATIVE TO APPEAR IN AN NFLCHAMPIONSHIP OR SUPER BOWL.THE VERY FIRST WAS FRANK GIFFORDIN 1956 -- PLAYING IN THENFL CHAMPIONSHIP AND WINNING.THE LAST APPEARANCE CAME FROMDAVID CARR IN THE 2011 SEASONWINNING WITH THE GIANTS.SO IN TYPICAL CHEESY FASHION --HOW HAVE THE TIMES CHANGED?DJ REED PLAYING IN THE 2019SEASON....AVERAGE NATIONAL GAS PRICE - 30CENTS - 3.53 -- AND 2.53TOP GROSSING MOVIE - THE TENCOMMANDEMENTS GROSSED 85MILLION IN THE US IN 1956HARRY POTTER AND THE DEAHTLYHALLOWS PART 2 GROSSED 381MILLION WHILE IN 2019 AVENGERSENDGAME HAD 858THE NFL MVPS - COLTS QB JOHNNYUNITAS....FOLLOWED BY AARONRODGERS AND THIS YEARS UNDECIDEDBUT MOST LIKELYLAMAR JACKSONOUR US PRESIDENTS DWIGHT DEISENHOWERBACK IN 56 OF COURSE FOLLOWED BYPRESIDENTOBAMA AND CURRENTLY PRESIDENTTRUMP AND LASLTY.

-- THE TOPSONG -- HEARTBREAK HOTEL BYELVIS --ROLLING IN THE DEEP BY ADELE --AND OLD TOWN ROAD BY LIL NAS XDJ REED AND THE 49ERS ARE HOPINGTO NOT JUST APPEAR IN ASUPER BOWL BUT WIN IT -- AND HISTEAM ISN'T LACKING ANY VISION."EVERYONE SAYS THAT THEIR TRYINGTO WINEVERY SINGLE YEAR, BUT I DON'TTHINK ALL TEAMS TRULY MEAN IT,AND YOU DON'T WANTTO GO TO A TEAM THAT'S AMARKETING FIRM, YOU WANT TO GOTO A TEAM THATTRULY THE MOST IMPORTANT THINGIS TO WIN A SUPER BOWL." RICHARDSHERMAN - 49ERS CORNERBACK"I THINK CONFIDENCE IN THISLEAGUE, JUSTIN GENERAL, IS ONE OF THE MOSTIMPORTANT THINGS.

THATS WHATALLOWS GREATPLAYERS TO BE GREAT AND THAT'SWHAT SORT OF HAMPERS AND KEEPSOTHERPLAYERS FROM BEING GREAT ANDREACHING THEIR POTENTIALSBECAUSE YOU EITHER GETCONFIDENCE EARLY OR YOU LOSE ITAND ONCE YOU LOSE IT IT'S HARDTO FINDAGAIN.

BUT ONCE YOU HAVE IT, ITSHARD TO TAKE FROM YOU."THE CSUB ROAD RUNNERS MENSBASKETBALL TEAM HAS SEEN ANEMERGENCE SINCE WAC PLAY BEGANJUST THREE WEEKSAGO.LAST NIGHT -- THAT STAYED THESAMETAKING ON UTAH VALLEY .... CSUBCAME INTO THE GAME 4 AND 1 INCONFERENCE SCHEDULIN