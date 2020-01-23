26 de enero

Alberto Millán RT @Nintenderos: Rocket League detalla el Championship Series 9 - https://t.co/9XZX0NVeYh https://t.co/8aV85r6x7g 19 minutes ago

Adylene RT @SalmaOrozco14: some of ya’ll really be complaining about the fireworks like really? pero que tal el primero de enero alli en el desmadr… 28 minutes ago

The Titan of Latin Pop RT @shakirastuff_: #UPDATE | Shakira's music video for "Dia de Enero" has reached 100 MILLION views. This is Shakira's 36th video to reach… 40 minutes ago

Nacho EG @AssumptaBolta El món ens mira i es pregunta: “What makes [Catalan] secessionists think a soup of fictions and para… https://t.co/qtuj52QpLu 44 minutes ago

Nacho EG @aleixsarri “What makes [Catalan] secessionists think a soup of fictions and paranoia will be swallowed? “ George F… https://t.co/DhRREoxjeY 51 minutes ago

👁️ Dia De Enero reaching 100M views before January ended. God's timing is always right. https://t.co/3FamQbzkEa 57 minutes ago

Mery Ciafa 💚 Enero is the new Agosto 1 hour ago