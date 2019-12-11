Tennessee Aquarium

If you have by now the year 202 is the year of the turtle ago because this is irregular or importantly, because thomasvill associate where he was.

He thought more about it don't argue the same to never argue with or the coat.

The lady at your wife said right never suspects like a young these cookies are really neat and we're celebrating the year of the turtle at the aquarium in a lot of different ways that a contributor for cbs sunday morning.

That's national geographic photographer joel sartori has really had an amazing career best years in traveled all seven continents o is really been documenting life on earth and telling stories of the changes planet has been going through and for last 15 years is really focused on the photo are, which is a compilation of all the species are on the brink of extinction, and he is documented about 9800 species.

So far on his way to 1, 000 this will be a permanent record that anybody can access through national geographic soap we have a number species on the planet today with by the year 2100.

Just 80 years from now.

Half of those species will be gone from the planet forever and when you think about that.

Well it's 80 years from today, but that's within our grandchildren's lifetime insurance so you know that's a pretty devastating thing to think about.

So what brings joel to tell specifically to the aquarium.

Yes, so he's going to be delivered a presentation about his photo arc in his work at some secret imax theater on february work at 6:30 pm is good to be doing a book signing.

He' a great speaker and from an inspirational stamp he's gonna share some of these amazing photos and stories from his careers national geographic photographer and then inspire people to think about what's happening to wildlife on this planet and the fact that there are some hopeful signs out ther when you think about the american bald eagle looping cream and some of these animals that live right back yard that got a little hope for man and now they're on the rise so you know it's not all doom and gloom.

True species can be save and so with the year of the turtle were working with other organizations of the workers others is to save turtles from extinction and jewels been a couple times to photographs of larger all tell you this, you more than likely have seen some goals were where the you associate that with his name or not is debatable, but i'll guarantee you most of you have seen at least some of his work.

If yes a test of the speaker is a years with ardor for its caribbean.

He is he's very witty.

He has some amazing stories to share and he gets it.

Think about these animals in a different way because his photos for the photo arc are done as portrait studio pictures so use a white or black from behind these animals, so it takes away the size relationship because all animals should be created and treated with the same voice we should care just much about the blue whale as we do about some insects or pollinators tha are working for our produce in the things that we depend on to survive.

I want to stress again this is not a go to the imax and watch a movie kind of presentation as the guy who was taken pictures and is going to be doing a give-and-take of bac- and-forth dialogue with the audit absolutely has pictures and video clips and some really funny content in there and these teachers really get us to curious about these animals.

They get us to think about thes animals and more than anything the careful were running our time would give me the 32nd executive summary on his photo wart yes of the photo arc book is some of the best pick tours from these 9000 species is captured from 40 different countries around the world and they're just absolutely beautiful photos if you can take those pages and frame them to you what i mean, it's a beautiful book and it's a beautiful story and he's a lot of fun to see i and again this is a one time only, and was going to be from 630 until he dirty at the imax theater.

The date of us again, etc.

For february 4.

So you have the super bowl on sunday and monday to get over that tuesday is going to be the big day.

If you want to find out more picture and get in touch with the tennessee aquarium.

Their website is tn aqua dot org tn aqua.org, so thank you very muc is not close out this morning with a mouthwatering celebrating the year turtle tell sandy let's make a good recovery and keep u the good work on the work don't argue with no future sit around,