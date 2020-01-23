Uncorked: Valentines - January 23, 2020

Love is in the air...and so is wine.

This upcoming valentine's, bobbie shares with scott some holiday faves.

And they've even got a bottle for singles to celebrate the day of love.

Here's scott with uncorked// love drunk- pinot noir and chardonnay blend from oregon by andre mac love red- broc cellars, a red blend.

Temptation zinfandel- sparkling gamay from beaujolais- frv scott-tis the season of love everyone we're here with bobby happy valentine's husbands boyfriends.

You want to watch this you want to listen up.

These are the perfect wines for you to celebrate valentine's with your one and only.

Bobbie-oh yeah so these all have love themes and names.

Scott-and they're all reddish pink.

A perfect color.

Valentine's colors and i like this one it's called the drunk because you know when you fall in love you kind of get that jitters out of the honeymoon phase.

Scott- the honeymoon phase wine.

All right.

I love it.

So tell us about this one.

Bobbie- so this is a love drunk.

It is a pinot noir and charonnay blend out of oregon.

It's made by andre mac.

And oregon's that's one of your favorite places.

Wine.

Yeah, i love oregon wine and great wines.

All those very floral on the nose with some strawberry raspberries.

And then we've got the this was my favorite cover, i mean label.

' this is a broc cellars love red.

It's going to be a blend.

It's perfect for dinner or just sipping by itself.

Okay, yeah, so and don't forget boyfriends, husbands those reservations.

That is good.

All right.

Zinfandel?

We love a good zinfandel around here.

Yes.

So if you're just getting into wine, zinfandel is a good wine to start with// you want to be careful and not drink too much.

Some go from 13 to 17.9%.

I picked a 14% so you can pair it with food.

Temptation zin all right.

And finally, we've got one that we were pouring and i said, oh my gosh, it's beautiful.

This is what i like to call the rule breaker.

And so this is for all the single people out there love yourself celebrate, this is going to be a sparkling gamay from beaujolais.

But in beaujolais, france, you can only produce red wines and some white wine and rose/ sparkling is illegal there so they can't put where it comes from on the label.

So this is breaking the world's wine.

Single people this is for you.

This is probably my favorite out of all the three others.

So since i'm single guess what i'm doing i'm valentine drinking bubbles.

All right till next time everyone.

Cheers.