Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NASA NAMES ROVER

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
NASA NAMES ROVERNASA NAMES ROVER
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NASA NAMES ROVER

Nasa is asking for your help naming its next mars rover.

The agency originally received 2?

Thousand pitches from students around the country?

And volunteer judges whittled that down to nine final choices.

You have from now until monday to cast your vote.

The final names include endurance, tenacity, promise, perseverance, vision, clarity, ingenuity, fortitude, and courage.

Nasa will announce their winner on march 15th.

Tonight



Recent related news from verified sources

Nine finalists chosen in Mars 2020 rover naming contest

Nine finalists chosen in Mars 2020 rover naming contestPasadena CA (JPL) Jan 22, 2020 Members of the public have an opportunity to vote for their...
Space Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamdrawman

ENUCO RT @NASA: What best describes a Mars rover? Tenacity? Fortitude? Courage? We’ve selected nine potential names for the #Mars2020 rover. You… 5 minutes ago

GlitterFemme

אביבה RT @AlyshondraM: Help name the Mars 2020 rover! As is traditional, kids have sent in names, @NASA narrowed it down, and now we get to vot… 6 hours ago

juanvg53

JVΛN V.G RT @LatestInSpace: Students across the US submitted more than 28,000 potential names for #NASA's Mars 2020 rover. The nine finalists includ… 8 hours ago

MindyForMA

Mindy Domb RT @NECN: More than 28,000 names were submitted in a nationwide contest to name NASA’s Mars Rover, but only nine reached the final round. A… 9 hours ago

NECN

NECN More than 28,000 names were submitted in a nationwide contest to name NASA’s Mars Rover, but only nine reached the… https://t.co/1Bx1ajJjYc 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.