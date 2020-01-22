NASA NAMES ROVER

Nasa is asking for your help naming its next mars rover.

The agency originally received 2?

Thousand pitches from students around the country?

And volunteer judges whittled that down to nine final choices.

You have from now until monday to cast your vote.

The final names include endurance, tenacity, promise, perseverance, vision, clarity, ingenuity, fortitude, and courage.

Nasa will announce their winner on march 15th.

