Dan Feehan campaigns against so-called "Dark Money"

Dan Feehan campaigns against so-called 'Dark Money'
Dan Feehan campaigns against so-called "Dark Money"

Campaign 2020 campaign 2020 coverage nowáá á and dfl candidate for minnesota's first congressional seat dan feehan stopped by our rochester studio just over an hour ago.

This week marks the 10th anniversary of the supreme court's decision in citizen united vs.

The federal election commission.

That decision concluded the free speech clause of the first amendment prohibits the government from restricting independent expenditures for political purposes.

The decision opened the door to unlimited election spending by corporations.

Feehan remains troubled by this soácalled dark money and vows not to accept any of it.

And it starts with the influence of money in our politics.

I don't take corporate money for a very simple reason, my integrity has to be intact when i get to office.

I don't want to have a corporation telling me how to vote because i want to improve peoples lives.

I want to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

I want to lower the cost of healthcare and when you have enough members of congress taking that same approach, its now centered on people and not special interests, that's one of the changes we have to make feehan is hoping to unseat incumbent republican congressman jim hagedorn who is in his first term representing the first congressional




