Two Killed In Explosion In Houston

On Friday morning a massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighborhood.

According to Reuters, at least two people are dead.

The explosion damaged homes while sending out blast waves for miles.

Aerial video showed the shredded and collapsed wreckage of the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building smoldering.

There was widespread damage to area homes and businesses.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said early indications pointed to a leak of propylene gas.

Propylene is a colorless, flammable, liquefied gas with several industrial uses.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said that was “just a huge assumption." He cautioned that the investigation could take several days, weeks, or months.
Two Dead Following Explosion In Houston

Authorities say two people are dead following an explosion at a manufacturing business
Newsy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


U.S. Chemical Safety Board sending team to probe Houston blast

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to probe an early Friday morning
Reuters - Published


Two Dead Following Explosion In Houston

The explosion happened at a manufacturing business early Friday morning.

The explosion happened at a manufacturing business early Friday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

At least two dead in massive Houston explosion [Video]At least two dead in massive Houston explosion

A massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, killing at least two people and damaging homes while sending out blast waves for miles. Yahaira Jacquez..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:25Published

