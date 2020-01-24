Two Killed In Explosion In Houston

On Friday morning a massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighborhood.

According to Reuters, at least two people are dead.

The explosion damaged homes while sending out blast waves for miles.

Aerial video showed the shredded and collapsed wreckage of the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing building smoldering.

There was widespread damage to area homes and businesses.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said early indications pointed to a leak of propylene gas.

Propylene is a colorless, flammable, liquefied gas with several industrial uses.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said that was “just a huge assumption." He cautioned that the investigation could take several days, weeks, or months.