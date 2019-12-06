Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

San Diego Lab Making Progress on Coronavirus Vaccine

Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
San Diego Lab Making Progress on Coronavirus Vaccine

San Diego Lab Making Progress on Coronavirus Vaccine

Researchers at a lab in Southern California are making swift progress on a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus that originated in China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Raises Concerns Ahead Of Lunar Holiday [Video]New U.S. Case Of Coronavirus Raises Concerns Ahead Of Lunar Holiday

Anne Makovec reports on concerns in San Francisco's Chinatown over Wuhan Coronavirus as Lunar New Year holiday arrives (1-24-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:02Published

San Diego lab test show inconsistencies in CBD products [Video]San Diego lab test show inconsistencies in CBD products

10News visited a San Diego lab that tested CBD products for ingredients like pesticides and heavy metals. The results were surprising to lab personnel.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.