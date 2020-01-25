South knox senior south knox south knox senior mykayla couchenour tonight had a chance to become the schools all-time girls basketblal scoring leader, breaking a record set back in the 80's..... check out mykayla signing the national anthem before the game versus barr-reeve..

Good to see hannah ivers back from injury...she drives and gives south knox a 23-point lead in the second quarter..... less than 10 seconds to go in the first half...barr-reeve gets a bucket from tracy stoll in traffic... mykayla couchenour rushes up the court for south konx and nails this 35-footer at the buzzer..... she was pumped up...she was at 13 points, just three away from the scoring record... fourth quarter...history is made...couchenour money on the three, that's 1,046 career-points.... she becomes the south knox girls basketball new all-time scoring leader passing linda bilskie who set the mark back in 1983... south knox wins big 61-28.....mykayla couchenour can't believe she's the new all-time scoring leader in south knox girls basketball history... welcome back....