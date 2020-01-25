Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mykayla Couchenour

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Mykayla CouchenourSouth Knox senior breaks girls all-time scoring record
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mykayla Couchenour

South knox senior south knox south knox senior mykayla couchenour tonight had a chance to become the schools all-time girls basketblal scoring leader, breaking a record set back in the 80's..... check out mykayla signing the national anthem before the game versus barr-reeve..

Good to see hannah ivers back from injury...she drives and gives south knox a 23-point lead in the second quarter..... less than 10 seconds to go in the first half...barr-reeve gets a bucket from tracy stoll in traffic... mykayla couchenour rushes up the court for south konx and nails this 35-footer at the buzzer..... she was pumped up...she was at 13 points, just three away from the scoring record... fourth quarter...history is made...couchenour money on the three, that's 1,046 career-points.... she becomes the south knox girls basketball new all-time scoring leader passing linda bilskie who set the mark back in 1983... south knox wins big 61-28.....mykayla couchenour can't believe she's the new all-time scoring leader in south knox girls basketball history... welcome back....




You Might Like


Tweets about this

adrwagler

adrianne RT @skathletics: Mykayla Couchenour with a 3 to make her the South Knox Girls Basketball All Time Leading Scorer. https://t.co/y1VWvuwQvl 5 hours ago

katiekix5

Katie Kix ✨ RT @Rick_Sports10: Mykayla Couchenour on breaking a 37-year old record to become South Knox girls all-time scoring leader "All-time leading… 21 hours ago

wyattstone2019

@wyattstone2019 RT @Rick_Sports10: Sports 10 recaps Mykayla Couchenour record setting night in South Knox win over Barr-Reeve https://t.co/P7wiWg0Fv4 23 hours ago

hallieckirk45

hallie claire RT @Rick_Sports10: How about Mykayla Couchenour. South Knox senior sang the natainol anthem before her game vs Barr-Reeve. Then went out an… 1 day ago

Greg_Laake

Greg Laake Tremendous player and even better person. Congratulations to Mykayla Couchenour. https://t.co/HcknuaCwls 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.