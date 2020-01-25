Itawamba Crossroads Ranch under construction

A just 7 miles north of fulton.... volunteers are constructing a one-of- a kind ranch for adults with special needs.

People just like you are funding the non profit community.

I spent time on the construction grounds - and share how one family's dream is becoming a reality.... open on that date" evan"it means a lot to me, god has prepared for me this place..."

(butted two sots from two special needs adults) marcus " the lord is providing ways for us special people to have a place to live.."

At 17 years old, renae bennett's, son, marcus suffered a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle wreck.

Marcus had to learn to do things like walk, talk and eat again... it was during those years - his mom knew there was a need for a community for adults with special needs.

Renae bennett " i asked the question, what will happen to my son when i die?

So i prayed and prayed that god would give me something to do that marcus could be all that he could be with our circumstances, so thats where the pottery came into play.."

A few days a week - several special needs adults will come together with volunteers and make pottery.

From angels to prayer stones - the money raised from pottery sales will go to build itawamba crossroads ranch... its a place several adults will soon call home..

Renae "god said 'you build it' and i said ' there's no way' and he said yes, so little by little we've been working on this.

Since 2012."

Josh " it means a lot to me, i'll have me a cottage, prayer garden, kitchenette.."

On the grounds of the ranch will also be a lodge.

This will be used as a multi purpose building, and a place to learn life skills.

The goal is to help the adults who live there - to thrive and not only exist.

" as a parent of a special needs child and one that will live here, its overwhelming... its a very emotional thing.

Alyssa stand up bridge "construction is well underway right now at the ranch - as you can see the duplexes are going up right now.

The plan is to have the duplexes move in ready by this fall, for renae and her family, the move in date has a significant meaning..."

"we have a goal for november 2nd, marcus had wrecked on my birthday, it'll be 18 years so we thought we would open on that date."

Itawamba crossroads ranch needs continued volunteer support.

From donations to volunteering your time at the construction site, and purchasing pottery.....all money will go to fund the ranch.

Just head over to wtva dot com for how you can help out in seeing the project through to completion.