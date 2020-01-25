Non-profit proposes tiny village for homeless in Shasta County

A non profit in shasta county wants to lease federal land to build a tiny home village.

Action news now reporter karen alvarez is live in shasta county to shows us how the new development could work to solve the growing homeless crisis.

The organization noah's community village says their plan is still in it's early stages of development.

The organization tells me their proposal is not a hand out- people living their would be expected to pay rent and follow community policies.

The site they're looking to lease is would be on middle creek road-about 19 miles west of redding.

The organization says their goal is to build close to 180 homes.

I spoke to noah's community village board member barron browning- he says this plan would help reduce homelessness in shasta county.

So noah's community village came about with oviously everything that we've got going on in the community with homelessness and how do we combat that, how do we strategize to figure out the best possibility to make them successful in whatever environemnt we put them in but also successful for our community.

Each house would feature a kitchenette, bathroom, and shower as well as a communal area.

In shasta county, the blm has had 8 similar leases -- including the one to calfire for it's station on iron mountain road and the straight arrow bow hunters archery range on swasey drive.