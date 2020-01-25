Area scores and highlights - Jan. 23

Games, but the games that were going on were of very high quality.

Including a match-up between district opponents west union and hickory flat.

The rebels have only lost two games all season haven't lost since december 17th...when they lost to west union.

Eagles off to a good start against the rebels anna croogle with the rebound put back but icc committ r'daztiny harris and the rebels respond with this pull up jumper next play r'daztiny gets the steal...goes coast to coast for two more... and the rebels pull this one out 44-40 over the west union eagles for the top seed in the district..

Wtva's erin wilson caught up with r'daztiny after the game and talked to her about her next steps this season..

."

On the boys side the rebels facing the 12-9 eagles.... the rebels get off to a hot start with jonah baker pull up for three to get the rebels on the board but the eagles respond with two more on the other end with this put back from luke willard... but jonah's not he goes for 3 more and it's good..

But it wasn't enough the eagles ran off with the win tonight over the rebels final score 74-48... couple of other girls scores from around the region.

Choctaw central beat kosciusko by a wide margin.

West lowndes stayed undefeated with a win over french camp and kah-ssuth took down walnut improving to 17-3 on the season.

All other scores you can find on our website at wtva-dot-com