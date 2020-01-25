Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Area scores and highlights - Jan. 23

Area scores and highlights - Jan. 23

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Area scores and highlights - Jan. 23

Area scores and highlights - Jan. 23

A pair of big games in Hickory Flat between the Rebels and West Union Eagles as well as other scores from around the area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Area scores and highlights - Jan. 23

Games, but the games that were going on were of very high quality.

Including a match-up between district opponents west union and hickory flat.

The rebels have only lost two games all season haven't lost since december 17th...when they lost to west union.

Eagles off to a good start against the rebels anna croogle with the rebound put back but icc committ r'daztiny harris and the rebels respond with this pull up jumper next play r'daztiny gets the steal...goes coast to coast for two more... and the rebels pull this one out 44-40 over the west union eagles for the top seed in the district..

Wtva's erin wilson caught up with r'daztiny after the game and talked to her about her next steps this season..

."

On the boys side the rebels facing the 12-9 eagles.... the rebels get off to a hot start with jonah baker pull up for three to get the rebels on the board but the eagles respond with two more on the other end with this put back from luke willard... but jonah's not he goes for 3 more and it's good..

But it wasn't enough the eagles ran off with the win tonight over the rebels final score 74-48... couple of other girls scores from around the region.

Choctaw central beat kosciusko by a wide margin.

West lowndes stayed undefeated with a win over french camp and kah-ssuth took down walnut improving to 17-3 on the season.

All other scores you can find on our website at wtva-dot-com




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WHSVScoreZone

WHSV Sports Highlights & scores from a busy Tuesday night of high school hoops, including: -@LurayHighSchool girls hand… https://t.co/e4dimxWXkl 16 hours ago

TJEck_TV

TJ Eck Highlights & scores from a busy Tuesday night of high school hoops, including: -@LurayHighSchool girls hand… https://t.co/UmpyAtf7AA 16 hours ago

uticaOD_Sports

O-D Sports Check out scores, highlights from around the area https://t.co/UON38UzRNq 17 hours ago

VarsityBuddy

Buddy Collings RT @osvarsity: Here are the scores and highlights from the games and matches from across the area. https://t.co/lS696h5mCx 17 hours ago

osvarsity

Sentinel Varsity Here are the scores and highlights from the games and matches from across the area. https://t.co/lS696h5mCx 17 hours ago

NewsCenter1

KNBN-TV Rapid City HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RECAP: Check out scores from across the state including highlights of the New Underwood - Ka… https://t.co/i7GUdLmw4m 1 day ago

FMuthAthletics

Eagle Athletics RT @BernreuterHugh: Check out Friday's Saginaw area basketball highlights, scores, leaders. https://t.co/uwMyL2w54l @freelandfalcons @FMuth… 3 days ago

WayneHGill

Real Skills RT @ADChernoff: .@MaleHighBBall beats Ballard 76-67. Click here for more high school basketball highlights from across the area. @WLKY --… 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Area scores and highlights - Jan. 30 [Video]Area scores and highlights - Jan. 30

The Booneville Blue Devils go for 10 in a row and the NEMCC Tigers continue to roll.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Area scores and highlights - Jan. 28 [Video]Area scores and highlights - Jan. 28

The Tupelo Golden Wave hosted the Olive Branch boys and girls.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.