Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fears Of Coronavirus Lead To Run On Surgical Masks, Canceling New Year's Plans

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
Fears Of Coronavirus Lead To Run On Surgical Masks, Canceling New Year's Plans

Fears Of Coronavirus Lead To Run On Surgical Masks, Canceling New Year's Plans

Chicagoans are taking no chances, with a confirmed case of a new form of corona virus here.

CBS 2's Tara Molina reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China companies issue staff with masks, travel warnings as virus outbreak fears grow

Companies across China are handing out masks and warning staff to avoid the central Chinese city of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases [Video]China Confirms 1,287 Coronavirus Cases

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus. This number is accurate as of Jan. 24, according to reports at Reuters. The death toll from the virus has risen to 41, a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine Could Take Years [Video]Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccine Could Take Years

Several biotech companies have rolled out plans to develop vaccines. This would be to protect against the Wuhan, China coronavirus reports Business Insider. This move is made with support from global..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.