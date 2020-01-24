Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Family Of Fallen Soldier Going To Super Bowl Thanks To George Kittle

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Family Of Fallen Soldier Going To Super Bowl Thanks To George Kittle

Family Of Fallen Soldier Going To Super Bowl Thanks To George Kittle

The family of a fallen soldier from Sacramento is getting tickets to the Super Bowl thanks to 49ers star tight end George Kittle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

49ers' Kittle taking family of fallen soldier to SB

San Francisco tight end George Kittle has awarded the surviving family of Martin "Mick" LaMar a trip...
ESPN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News Nine years after his death, Josie says his spirit is constantly with them. https://t.co/rbfnLPFj2D via WSPA7 3 hours ago

bcaruana09

Bobby Caruana RT @kron4news: The family of a fallen soldier will be attending the Super Bowl thanks to a generous gift by San Francisco 49ers’ tight end… 3 hours ago

AustinKellerman

Austin Kellerman Family of fallen soldier going to Super Bowl thanks to 49ers’ George Kittle https://t.co/6h2kaIHSC8 5 hours ago

45Impeached

~ Not feelin the Bern or🚫Pete~ RT @WSPA7: Nine years after his death, Josie says his spirit is constantly with them. https://t.co/CVKf5vcrt4 9 hours ago

QuadCitiesCW

Quad Cities CW Family of fallen soldier going to Super Bowl thanks to 49ers’ George Kittle https://t.co/9H9bLOCryB 9 hours ago

WSPA7

WSPA 7News Nine years after his death, Josie says his spirit is constantly with them. https://t.co/CVKf5vcrt4 9 hours ago

kron4news

KRON4 News The family of a fallen soldier will be attending the Super Bowl thanks to a generous gift by San Francisco 49ers’ t… https://t.co/ehcmMuHPU2 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SUPER BOWL: Replay of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's Friday news conference [Video]SUPER BOWL: Replay of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's Friday news conference

Replay of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's Friday news conference

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:39Published

CBS Local Sports Super Bowl Picks [Video]CBS Local Sports Super Bowl Picks

Katie Johnston chats with CBS San Francisco Sports Director Dennis O'Donnell to get his prediction on what team will take home the Lombardi Trophy. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 04:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.