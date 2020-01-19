Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Families Hoping For Good Health This Lunar New Year As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Families Hoping For Good Health This Lunar New Year As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Families Hoping For Good Health This Lunar New Year As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

New cases of the coronavirus are popping up by the day around the world, and the New York Health Department is investigating three possible cases; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Puts Chinese Cities On Lockdown Before Lunar New Year

Coronavirus Puts Chinese Cities On Lockdown Before Lunar New YearWatch VideoSeveral Chinese cities have been put on lockdown as health officials are scrambling to...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Factbox: New coronavirus outbreak in Chinese city of Wuhan

Chinese authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO) say a new strain of coronavirus is behind...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaDeutsche Welle



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 1-24-19 [Video]Health Headlines - 1-24-19

In today&apos;s health headlines we talk about a new cancer therapy that is coming from a former purdue student&apos;s tumor. Wuhan China is working on a new hospital to deal with the new..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

Fears Of Coronavirus Lead To Run On Surgical Masks, Canceling New Year's Plans [Video]Fears Of Coronavirus Lead To Run On Surgical Masks, Canceling New Year's Plans

Chicagoans are taking no chances, with a confirmed case of a new form of corona virus here. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.