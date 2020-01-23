KC Public Schools awarded $2.5 million grant to help students tackle trauma

WHEN WE LEARN THOSEDETAILS.WHEN CHILDRENEXPERIENCE TRAUMAHOME - IT CAN AFFECTTHEM WHEN THEY GO TOSCHOOL - AND THAT CANLEAD TO PROBLEMS IN THECLASSROOM.IN A SAFE KC REPORT -REPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD EXPLAINS HOWA 2-POINT-FIVE MILLIONDOLLAR GRANT WILL HELPTHESE STUDENTS.AT TROOST ELEMENTARYTravanna Alexzander-Toney/Clinician at KCPSHi, good morning!

Welcome toschool!IT'S A VOICE, SOMESTUDENTS MIGHTAUTOMATICALLYRECOGNIZEONE THAT HELPS PUTTHEM AT EASETravanna Alexzander-Toney/Clinician at KCPSOne of the things we want todo is help the school be seenas a safe and stable place.WHICH K-C-P-S HAS BEENDOING, THROUGHTRAUMA-SPECIFICSUPPORTDEPLOYING CLINICIANS TOVARIOUS SCHOOLS TOHELP STUDENTSDr. Lateshia Woodley/ ExecutiveDirector for Student SupportServices at KCPSWe have studentsexperiencing child abuse,homelessness, neglect,students that are experiencingparents involved in domesticviolence.

You know all ofthose indicators we knowaffect the childIN THE CLASSROOM, THATMIGHT MANIFEST INTANGER... WITHDRAWL... ASENSE OF HOPELESSNESSIMPACTING NOT ONLYTHEIR PERFORMANCE ANDGRADES, BUT OTHERSTravanna Alexzander-Toney/Clinician at KCPSIt's very rare that a studentwakes up and says I am goingto go to school today andcause a big disruption, weneed to be as the individualsthey see consistently in theschool, trained and cognitivelysaying, I wonder whathappened or what is going onthat influenced these kiWITH A 2.59 MILLIONDOLLAR GRANT,THE DISTRICT IS NOW ABLETO ASK THESE QUESTIONSMORE--AND DOUBLE THE AMOUNTOF CLINICIANS WHO AREREADY TO HELDr. Lateshia Woodley/ ExecutiveDirector for Student SupportServices at KCPSWe want to make sure ourkids are safe, supported,challenged, and we want tomake sure we are focusing onthe whole childREPORTING IN KANSASCITYTravanna Alexzander-Toney/Clinician at KCPSIt's tough but it's as or if notmore rewarding in the endARIEL ROTHFIELD.

