East Hamilton beats McMinn County

Over 14-3 mcminn county.
=== this one was close the entire game.
Devion evans puts in two for the cherokees in the first.
That cut east ham's lead to three.
=== hurricanes respond.
Look at that no look pass from ian shropshire!
Haynes eller gets the triple.
Score 14-11 canes.
=== here's the play of the night.
Darwin randolph taking flight for the flush.
The crowd cannot get enough.
East ham by 5.
=== cherokees respond.
Ty runyan from the top of the key, for three.
Mcminn trails by two after the first.
=== randolph already proved he's got hops.
How about this from distance?
Master of the short and long game tonight.
East hamilton wins 75-72.