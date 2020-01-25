Global  

Watch all of the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting contest

Watch all of the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting contest

Watch all of the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting contest

Jaccob Slavin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau, Nico Hischier, Tomas Hertl, Alex Pietrangelo and Mark Scheifele line several targets up and see who can shoot them the fastest in the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting contest
