Mathew Barzal's breathtaking speed wins Fastest Skater

Mathew Barzal's breathtaking speed wins Fastest Skater

Mathew Barzal's breathtaking speed wins Fastest Skater

With a speed of 13.175 mph, Mathew Barzal unseats three-time defending champion Connor McDavid to win the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater
NHL All-Star Skills: Barzal nips McDavid to win Fastest Skater

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal ended Connor McDavid's three-year run as the NHL's fastest...
Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater [Video]Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater

Mathew Barzal dashes around the ice in 13.175 seconds to defeat Connor McDavid and win the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater event

