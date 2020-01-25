Mathew Barzal's breathtaking speed wins Fastest Skater 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:43s - Published Mathew Barzal's breathtaking speed wins Fastest Skater With a speed of 13.175 mph, Mathew Barzal unseats three-time defending champion Connor McDavid to win the Bridgestone NHL Fastest Skater

Recent related news from verified sources NHL All-Star Skills: Barzal nips McDavid to win Fastest Skater New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal ended Connor McDavid's three-year run as the NHL's fastest...

