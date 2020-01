Health Headlines - 1-24-19 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:43s - Published Health Headlines - 1-24-19 In today's health headlines we talk about a new cancer therapy that is coming from a former purdue student's tumor. Wuhan China is working on a new hospital to deal with the new Coronavirus. Finally, living new a busy road can be bad to your health. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Health Headlines - 1-24-19 RESEARCHERS AT "INDIANAUNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE"HAVE FOUND APROMISING THERAPY... USING THECANCER CELLS OF LATE PURDUESTUDENT... AND SUPERFAN TYLER TRENT.TRENT DONATED SEVERAL TUMORS FORRESEARCH.. WHILE AT THE SCHOOL'SCHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.AS RICH NYE TELLS US... THAT'SLED TO A COMBINATION THERAPYTHAT SIGNIFICANTLYSLOWS TUMOR GROWTH.DOCTOR KAREN POLLOK DESCRIBES ANEMERGING DRUG COMBINATIONTHERAPY DISCOVERED BY IURESEARCHERS TO SUBSTANTIALLYSLOW TUMOR GROWTH.IN MODELS BUILT FROM TYLERTRENT'S CANCER CELLS.:18"FOR ME IT IS A GREAT SOURCE OFCOMFORT TO THINK THAT TYLER'SLIFE AND CELLS ARE CONTINUINGTO HELP MAKE AN IMPACT ONCANCER.":27"THE VERY CANCER THAT KILLEDTYLER LIVES ON IN THE LABORATORYAT THE WELL CENTER FORPEDIATRIC RESEARCH. THESE AREMINIATURE TUMORS BEING GROWN ANDSTUDIED FROM THEDONATION LEFT BY TYLER."TT2 IS ONE OF TYLER'S TUMORSAMPLES.HE USED HIS PUBLIC BATTLE TOADVOCATE FOR PEDIATRIC CANCERRESEARCH.TYLER MET THE DOCTORS DOING THEWORK ON HIS DONATED TUMORS JUSTWEEKS BEFORE THEOSTEOSARCOMA TOOK HIS LIFEJANUARY 1ST, 2019.:57"IF SOMEONE HAD TOLD ME THAT IWOULD HAVE THE PRIVILEGE TO GOTO TYLER'S HOME, MEET HIM ANDHISFAMILY, I JUST WOULDN'T HAVEBELIEVED IT. IT REALLY HAS TAKENIT UP. IT'S MADE IT MORE REAL."1:09"IT JUST WARMS MY HEART TO KNOWTHAT, NOT ONLY YOUR SON HADSOMETHING TO DO WITH THIS ANDYOURFAMILY MIGHT HAVE SOMETHING TODO WITH THIS, BUT THE RESEARCHTEAM HAS DONE SOMEAMAZING THINGS. IT'SENCOURAGING."TYLER'S LEGACY IS LEADING TOPROGRESS.PEOPLE HAVE DONATED MILLIONS OFDOLLARS FOR CANCER RESEARCH INTRENT'S NAME.THAT INCLUDES... ABOUT 180THOUSAND FOR THE TYLER TRENTCANCER RESEARCHENDOWMENT... FOR RILEY HOSPITAL.WUHAN CHINA HAS STARTED TO BUILDA NEW HOSPITAL... WITH SPACE FORA THOUSANDBEDS... AS IT DEALS WITH BEINGAT THE CENTER OF THE DEADLYCORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.IT'S SIMILAR TO THE HOSPITALBEIJING BUILT... DURING THE SARSEPIDEMIC BACK IN2003.AUTHORITIES SAY... IT WILL BEBUILT ON A 269- THOUSAND SQUAREFOOT LOT... AND WILL BECOMPLETE BY FEBRUARY THIRD.STATE MEDIA SAYS.. THE SPECIALHOSPITAL WILL BE MADE OUT OFGROUPS OF PRE-FABRICATED HOUSES.LIVING NEAR A BUSY ROAD... MAYBE BAD FOR YOUR HEALTH.RESEARCHERS LOOKED AT DATA FROM678- THOUSAND ADULTS... WHOLIVED IN METROVANCOUVER DURING THE MID - TOLATE 90'S.THEY FOUND... THOSE WHO LIVEDNEAR A MAJOR ROAD OR HIGHWAY...HAD ANINCREASED RISK FOR DEVELOPINGDEMENTIA,, PARKINSON'S DISEASE,,ALZHEIMER'S,, ANDMULTIPLE SCLEROSIS... YEARSLATER.THE SCIENTISTS BELIEVE.. THISMAY BE DUE TO AN INCREASEDEXPOSURE TO AI





