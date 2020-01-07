Global  

North Vermillion vs Parke Heritage

Fifth year in a row... parke heritage came into this season thinking they had a good team and so far they've backed it up with a 12-3 record.

The wolves were hoping to add another win tonight as they hosted north vermillion.

We pick this up in the third qtr, falcons down big but this three from landon naylor helps cut into that wolves lead a little bit.

Later in the qtr, wolves come up with the lose ball and go on the fast break as connor davis feeds logan white for the easy lay in.

Parke heritage in cruise control.

Freshman christian johnson gets better with each game he plays, watch him cross over his defender and explode to the rim.

He tied a career high 28 points in this contest.

Johnson isn't the only dynamic scorer for parke heritage though as junior connor davis gets the offensive board, the putback, and the foul.

The wolves breeze by the




