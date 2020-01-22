PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses

Witnesses can play a pivotal role in any criminal trial but Senate Democrats and Republicans disagree over the need for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'A show-trial spectacle:' Sen. Ron Johnson speaks on Impeachment proceedings As proceedings begin in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says the proceedings so far have been a show-trial spectacle. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:26Published 2 days ago 'A show-trial spectacle:' Sen. Ron Johnson speaks on Impeachment proceedings As proceedings begin in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson says the proceedings so far have been a show-trial spectacle. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:26Published 2 days ago