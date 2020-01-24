Global  

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

The final weekend of January will feature gloomy conditions.

Overcast skies with some light snow & drizzle/fog.

More of the same for much of next week as well.

Very little if any sunshine is in the forecast.

January 2020 is now the warmest January in 14 years & will be one of the top 10 warmest on record!!

There is no cold air sight as we head into February!!

Next weekend we will find out if we have 6 more weeks of winter or not.
