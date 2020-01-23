Global  

Area scores and highlights - Jan. 24

Thrilla in Saltillo, as well as a couple of big games in Ingomar.
Is undefeated.

25-0.

But only two of those games have been in district.

Tonight they hosted the other undefeated team in district play, the smithville seminoles.

They aren't slouches themselves, coming in with a 19-3 record.

Let's hit it.

Crowd was ready for this one and ingomar fed off the energy getting off to a good start, clayton stanford with the steal and he takes it all the way to the bucket to give ingomar a 9-3 in the first quarter.

Smithville not laying down, blake williams finds khieri standifer in the corner from downtown.

The seminoles hit back to back threes to tie the game at 9.

Ingomar is undefeated for a reason folks, they asserted their will down low, hunter bynum passes to a cutting zach sugars for the lay-in.

Falcons up four at that point they go on to win 57 to 41.

26-0.

They play new site in another big time showdown tomorrow at 9 pm.

What a game in saltillo.

Tigers hosting lake cormorant, late in the 4th quarter, saltillo up 2, donovan sanders steals the ball, passes up to telvin amos and we've got a tie ball game.

3 seconds left, saltillo inbounding, they get it to the captain tj hannah, he gets not one look but two looks no good we're going to overtime.

In ot, troy mccray's pass is deflected but right to keldrick amos and he gets the contested shot to fall.

Lake cormorant up 1 with under 30 seconds.

Here we go last chance to dance, sophomore dee howell with under 10 seconds, drives, oh what a move, up and under and its good!!

Lake cormorant one last desperation heave and no good!

Saltillo wins in a thriller 58 to 57.

Back to ingomar for the girls game between the falcons and the seminoles.

The falcons started slow but got a big lift by 7th grader, yes i said 7th grader kylee johnson, she's good from three point range there and then again basically the same spot.

That gave the falcons the lead and they did not look back.

They go on to win big 48-27.

The falcons are now 2-1 in district play with 3 middle schoolers who get regular playing time and coach trent adair is happy with the win but knows they've got some growing to do.

."

Alrighty, some other games going on around the region.

Tupelo girls get their 20th win with a hard fought win over desoto central.

They're ranked 4th in the state and play the 3rd ranked choctaw central warriors tomorrow in booneville at the robertson's lady challenge.

Pontotoc, they're ranked 11th and they win big over shannon.

They've got mcnairy central tomorrow in the robertson's lady challenge as well.

Couple of games in boys ball, new site improves to 23-2 with a win over potts camp.

The royals sit atop the rankings of 2a.

Booneville continues to put 3a on notice, they win their 8th in a row with a 82 52 victory over belmont.

They're 8-1 in district.

They play amory next week...the last team they




