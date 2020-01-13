Sports Overtime highlights from Friday part one

Three sports team was just as excited to get back out to the courts tonight as the teams á so let's dive into the highlights.

We'll start in the hiawatha valley league with a big mathup between the goodhue wilcats and lourdes eagles.

We'll pick up the action in the first half á goodhue's hannah gadient goes all the way for the layin to shrink the eagles lead.

That's where caroline adamson steps in and says á hey á i can do it better for the lourdes basket.

The eagles are heating up á here's the trifecta from sydney elliott.

Lourdes hangs on for the win tonight á 59 to 52./// crossá conference matchup between stewartville and la crescentá hokah.

Lancers with the ball..

Will tschetter with the nasty block and sends that back down to the earth.

More defense for the tigers..

Nolan stier sends it back down.

On the other end stier outlets to tschetter who will do the rest.

But stewartville would have to play catchup..

Lancers zach todd connects on the deep two.

As the tigers drop a tough one at home 60 to 53.// switching things up to big nine basketball á the mayo spartns back at home tonight against mankato west á this one could be a toss up.

Second half á michael sharp starts us off with the three pointer to set the tone out of the break.

And the madsens were on fire per usual á gabe went for a doubleádouble with 24 points and 12 boards.

Here's mason with the head fake á drains the three and had 24 points of his own.

That would help lift the spartans past the scarlets á let's move over to a rivalry game in the hiawatha valley league, byron and kasson mantorville.

Just across county lines, the komets and jace bigelow on the road facing the bears.

Here's a name you're going to need to watch out for..

Ahjany lee the thunderous block on bigelow..

Other end it's lee the kick out to jake braaten and that three is money.

First half was tight, for the komets..

Alex jennissen to jordan kern and kern knocks down the triple.

Back to byron it's lee driving to the hoop and the defense is no match.

The bears win osage took the drive west tonight to take on lake mills.

The bulldogs would take control of the ball first with chett helming firing this one from beyond the three point line.

Dashawn linnen would attempt but falls short, no worry mason fritz would get the put back for another two.

Osage finally gets some time with ball.

Elijah bluhm wastes no time and connects from the baseline.

Big plays throughout the game... colby groe keeps it going for the bulldogs.

Lake mills to mason city now where the newman knights are facing off the war hawks of west fork.

Close game in the 1st quarter á though the war hawks began taking the lead thanks to this basket from emma martinek.

Knights would respond right back á molly mcguire makes the basket.

Second á it was mostly warhawk defense preventing many newman shots á but right before halftime á newman's kealan curley passes it to emma weiner á drops it for a quick sec á curley helps her out á banks one in right before the buzzer.

West fork wins thanks zach.

Alright á that's six games of highlights down á we've got five more ahead including nordic skiing á a rarety in