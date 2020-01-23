Global  

AIIMS has isolation wards in case of suspected coronavirus cases: Director

AIIMS has isolation wards in case of suspected coronavirus cases: Director

AIIMS has isolation wards in case of suspected coronavirus cases: Director

AIIMS authorities ready to use isolation wards for suspected cases of coronavirus.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said isolation wards are in place now.

Guleria said, "We will utilize it for suspected coronavirus cases."
