Watch as the NHL unveils the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 24:48s - Published Watch as the NHL unveils the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition David Pastrnak, Matthew Tkachuk, Patrick Kane, Tyler Seguin, Brady Tkachuk, David Perron, Ryan O'Reilly, Mitchell Marner, Marie-Philip Poulin and Hilary Knight take it up to the stands and participate in the All-Star Skills Competition's first ever Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars competition 0

