Paradise artist brings new sculpture to town

A new sculpture has popped up in the town of Paradise.
Artist shane grammer h as created a new sculpture in the town of paradise.

Already well known for his murals.... created on burned structures after the camp fire... grammer is now trying something new he says this piece may have been inspired by his bride series and his work 'face of a woman'.

Grammer says he may return again and add a sculpture in magalia or the concow yankee hill area.

He told us today he loves creating something elegant amidst the destruction.##




