Firefighters who died in Australia were on California tanker

Three americans killed while fighting fires in australia has released their identities.

43-year-old rick demorgan... 42- year-old paul clyde hudson.... and 44-year-old "ian mcbeth" died in new south wales today.

The crew and plane was based in california.

But demorgan was from navarre, florida.

Hudson was from buckeye, arizona.

And mcbeth was from great falls, montana.

Jamie yuccas brings us new details about the tragic crash.

Nearly 80 fires continue to burn across australia- many in remote mountain areas.

But tonight... four remaining airtankers are grounded.

That action taken...after an aircraft like this one - a c-130 hercules...crash ed while on a mission to drop fire retardant over an area under threat.

The plane operated by three american crew members...all in their 40s... took off from a base just outside sydney...reporte dly following a spotter plane& when it lost contact.

(sot shane fitzsimmons) it hurts deeply, and we've had some very sensitive and very emotional conversations with the owners and operators.

The crash occurred as fire conditions worsened...with 90-degree heat and 60 mile per hour wind gusts.

(sot gladys berejiklian, new south wales premier:) we can't thank enough people who continue not withstanding these conditions, to put their own safety at risk to protect the lives and property of others."

When american firefighters first arrived they were greeted with cheers.

More than 200 have been deployed to australia.

We spoke with jason loomis from oregon last week.

He continues to fight the fires with other u.s. ground crews.

(sot jason loomis/us national park service fire management specialist 1605 au american firefighters) we weren't knowing for sure what we were getting into.

We just knew it was chaotic and bigger and greater than anything we have seen.

That was jamie yuccas reporting.

Families of the americans killed will arrive in australia tomorrow.