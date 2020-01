Wisconsin gun deer season might become 10-days longer

9-DAY GUN DEERSEASON... THEY'RECONSIDERING ADDINGAN EXTRA TEN DAYSTO THE SEASON...GIVING HUNTERSMORE THAN DOUBLETHE TIME... TO GET ADEER... NBC26'S ERICCREST... HAS THESTORY.THE D-N-R ISCONSIDERING AMAJOR CHANGE TOWISCONSIN'S ANNUAL9-DAY GUN DEERSEASON... THEIRCONTEMPLATING...TACKING ON ANEXTRA TEN DAYS TOTHE SEASON... GIVINGHUNTERS MORE THANDOUBLE THE TIME...TO TAG A DEER...NBC26'S ERIC CREST...HAS THE DETAILS...ACCORDING TO THEDNR... GUN DEERLICENSE SALES HAVEDROPPED BY NEARLY20 PERCENT OVERTHE LAST 25 YEARS INWISCONSIN... ANDTHAT HASDEPARTMENT HEADSQUESTIONINGWHETHER OR NOT ALENGTHENEDSEASON.... COULDDRUM UP INTEREST INTHE SPORT...."WE'VE HAD ATRADITIONAL NINEDAY SEASON FOR ALONG TIME AND IWOULD SAYPERIODICALLY WE DOLOOK INTO THECONCEPT OFCHANGING IT,LENGTHENING IT ONTHE FRONT END ORBACK END.

IT'SSOMETHING THATCOMES UPPERIODICALLY,PEOPLE JUSTWONDER CAN WE DOTHINGSDIFFERENTLY?

WILLTHERE BEADVANTAGES OFDOING THINGSDIFFERENTLY."THIS SPRING....WISCONSIN'SNATURAL RESOURCESBOARD WILL BEASKING HUNTERSWHAT THEY THINK...ABOUT POTENTIALLYLENGTHENING THE9-DAY GUN DEERSEASON... TO 19DAYS..."PUBLIC OPINION ISVERY VALUABLE TOOUR NATURALRESOURCES BOARDAND SO A LOT OF OURSEASONS ARE BASEDON THE OPINIONS OFHUNTERS ANDFISHERMEN."AND TO FIND OUTWHERE HUNTERSSTAND... JUST GOONLINE... OPINIONSVARY FROM A HARDNO LIKE THIS....."THAT'S JUST CRAZY....YOU GUYS GOTHUNTING ALMOSTYEAR ROUND AS ISWITH ALL THE SPECIALHUNTS GOING.... THENORTH IS DECIMATEDAS IS.

THE LOWESTNUMBERS IN YEARSON HARVES..... DOESIT REALLY SOUND LIKEA GREAT IDEA?"ALL THE WAY TOENTHUSIASM FOR ACHANGE.... LIKETHIS...."WHAT DEER SEASONSHOULD LOOK LIKE.HUNTERS WILL TAKETHEIR TIME ANDMANAGE DEERBETTER.

ALLOWSTHEM TO SEE DEERAND LET THEMGROW."BUT THE STATE....ISN'T CHECKING OUTTHE THREAD ONNBC26 DOT COM....THEIR RELYING ONYOU.... TO LET THEMKNOW WHERE YOUSTAND..."THE MEETINGS WILLBE MONDAY APRIL13TH AND THERE WILLBE A LOCATION ATEVERY COUNTY IN THESTATE.... WE'REGONNA LET PEOPLETALK ABOUT IT WEIGHTHE PRO'S AND THECON'S AND WE'LLTAKE THAT INPUT.AND AS WE GETCLOSER TO APRIL...THE D-N-R ALSOPLANS ON PUTTINGTHE QUESTIONONLINE FOR A VOTE....SO THAT THEIRBOARD... CAN SEEHOW HUNTERS FEELABOUT THEPOTENTIAL CHANGE....ERIC CREST NBC26...YOU CAN WEIGH INRIGHT NOW...ON THIS STORY ONOUR N-B-C 26FACEBOOK PAGE.YOU SEE IT RIGHTTHERE.LOG ON ... AND LET