Democrats Finish Opening Arguments, Trump's Lawyers Start Saturday

Democrats Finish Opening Arguments, Trump's Lawyers Start Saturday

Democrats Finish Opening Arguments, Trump's Lawyers Start Saturday

House impeachment managers finished their opening arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Friday with an impassioned plea for a fair trial.

Mr. Trump's lawyers will start their opening arguments on Saturday.
Impeachment Trial Recap: Democrats Continued With Opening Arguments

Democratic impeachment managers in the Senate trial against President Trump will finish opening...
NPR - Published

Schiff ends Democrat arguments with warning, Trump's lawyers to state case Saturday - impeachment trial latest

House impeachment managers make their final opening arguments for President Trump's conviction and...
Delawareonline - Published


