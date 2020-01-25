Global  

Mug Club: Model T Ford Snowmobile Meet

Coming up on saturday, february 1st, the trackside blazers snowmobile club are presenting their 21st annual model t ford snowmobile meet.

Go relive the 1920's and watch the vintage model t snowmobiles.

There will be dozens of model t's from club members throughout the northeast and new england.

It's being held at the trackside blazers clubhouse on horton road, in forestport.

For more information, email [email protected]

And if you would like to become a member of our morning mug club...




