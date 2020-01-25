Blues icons take the ice at All-Star Skills Competition 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:44s - Published Blues icons take the ice at All-Star Skills Competition In addition to showcasing the NHL's best at Enterprise Center, the Blues pay tribute to legends from their history, as Bernie Federko, Al Macinnis, Keith Tkachuk and Brett Hull take part in some of the festivities 0

