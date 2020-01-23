Global  

Degrassi Co-Creator Kit Hood Passes Away

Degrassi Co-Creator Kit Hood Passes Away

Degrassi Co-Creator Kit Hood Passes Away

Television producer and director Kit Hood died at his home in Nova Scotia this weekend.

He is best known as one of the co-creators of the popular Canadian television series, "Degrassi."
Kit Hood, co-creator of Degrassi TV series, dies

Christopher (Kit) Hood, the co-creator of the beloved Canadian teen Degrassi TV series, has died.
Degrassi Co-Creator Kit Hood Passes Away At 76 [Video]Degrassi Co-Creator Kit Hood Passes Away At 76

Television producer and director Kit Hood died at his home in Nova Scotia this weekend. He is best known as one of the co-creators of the popular Canadian television series, "Degrassi."

