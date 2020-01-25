Matthew Tkachuk surprises the crowd with Yadier Molina jersey 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:54s - Published Matthew Tkachuk surprises the crowd with Yadier Molina jersey Before taking part in the Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars, Matthew Tkachuk removes his Flames sweater to reveal a special powder blue St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina hockey jersey 0

