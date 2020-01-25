Phoenix pays $1.6 million over cavity search 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:45s - Published Erica Reynolds is speaking out more than a year after incident. Erica Reynolds is speaking out more than a year after incident. 0

Danielle: DEVELOPING RIGHT NOW,A PRISON IN PENNELL COUNTY ONLOCKDOWN AFTER A FIGHT BETWEENINMATES.THIS HAPPENED TO FLORENCE WEST.IT'S A MINIMUM CUSTODY PRIVATEFACILITY.100 INMATES WERE INVOLVE IN THEBRAWL AND ONE STAFF MEMBER WASHURT TRYING TO BREAK IT UP.Steve: AFTER A YEAR OF PAIN ANDANGUISH, A VALLEY WOMAN TELLINGHER STORY AFTER A CAVITY SEARCHTHAT NEVER SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED.Danielle: THE CITY OF PHOENIXJUST PAYING HER $1.6 MILLION INA SETTLEMENT.SHE'S SPEAKING WITH ABC15'SNICOLE VALDEZ.





