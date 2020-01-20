Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man, Woman Found Dead At Alhambra Apartment Complex, Suspect In Custody

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Man, Woman Found Dead At Alhambra Apartment Complex, Suspect In Custody

Man, Woman Found Dead At Alhambra Apartment Complex, Suspect In Custody

A man and a woman were found at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Second Street at about 7:13 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LeeBanksone

Lee Banks RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING UPDATE: Police say the suspect in a double shooting in Alhambra turned himself in. He was being held on $2 million bai… 1 hour ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles #BREAKING UPDATE: Police say the suspect in a double shooting in Alhambra turned himself in. He was being held on $… https://t.co/6SOm1qAepN 1 hour ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Man, Woman Found Dead At Alhambra Apartment Complex, Suspect In Custody https://t.co/JxhlCJNSkt https://t.co/nCkaEOGj7O 2 hours ago

RichardsNewsTV

Eric Richards #BREAKING: Police are investigating the death of two people at an Alhambra apartment complex. A suspect has been ta… https://t.co/YXBHH8R9qF 2 hours ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles #BREAKING: Police are investigating the death of two people at an Alhambra apartment complex. A suspect has been ta… https://t.co/OHj0ZMY0Tl 2 hours ago

val_cady63

valcady RT @SGVCityWatch: Coroner Names Missing San Gabriel Woman Found Dead in Alhambra: https://t.co/yzHWzQgfoA https://t.co/4Uno8MG127 4 days ago

ViridianaVazq13

Viri Vazquez RT @ABC7: Missing San Gabriel woman found dead in Alhambra https://t.co/DcpOW0Q57L 4 days ago

SGVCityWatch

SGVCityWatch Coroner Names Missing San Gabriel Woman Found Dead in Alhambra: https://t.co/yzHWzQgfoA https://t.co/4Uno8MG127 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police Investigating Double Shooting At Alhambra Apartment Complex [Video]Police Investigating Double Shooting At Alhambra Apartment Complex

A man and a woman were found fatally shot at an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Second Street at about 7:13 p.m.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:54Published

Man shot and killed in Clinton Township apartment, woman in custody [Video]Man shot and killed in Clinton Township apartment, woman in custody

The Clinton Township Police Department said a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting on Sunday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.