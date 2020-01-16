Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News
Republic Day Chief Guest Brazilian President Bolsonaro gets ceremonial welcome, 2G mobile services restored in Kashmir with restrictions, Shaheen Bagh becomes Delhi Assembly battleground, Kapil Mishra sticks by 'India versus Pakistan' tweet, China Coronavirus toll rises to 41, 11 Indians kept under observation, Earthquake strikes Eastern Turkey and more news
Footage, recorded on Wednesday (January 15), shows Malaysian tourists at a government-run media centre become emotional when connecting with their families after five days without internet in Kashmir..