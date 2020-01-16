Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:04s - Published < > Embed
Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News

Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News

Republic Day Chief Guest Brazilian President Bolsonaro gets ceremonial welcome, 2G mobile services restored in Kashmir with restrictions, Shaheen Bagh becomes Delhi Assembly battleground, Kapil Mishra sticks by 'India versus Pakistan' tweet, China Coronavirus toll rises to 41, 11 Indians kept under observation, Earthquake strikes Eastern Turkey and more news
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat says Kashmiris have no use of internet | OneIndia News [Video]Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat says Kashmiris have no use of internet | OneIndia News

Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat made an outrageous remark on the internet shutdown in Kashmir saying it makes no difference if there’s no internet there. He said no e-tailing activity happens in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published

Malaysian tourists reduced to tears after hearing from families during internet blackout in Kashmir [Video]Malaysian tourists reduced to tears after hearing from families during internet blackout in Kashmir

Footage, recorded on Wednesday (January 15), shows Malaysian tourists at a government-run media centre become emotional when connecting with their families after five days without internet in Kashmir..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.