Photography helps young survivors of gun violence open up

Fifteen-year-old Khial Davis left home July 26, 2019, to pick her sister up from work.

They came back to a crime scene.

Their uncle, 26-year-old Tyrell Gill, had been shot.

He died the next morning at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center while Davis and her family waited outside, hoping for good news.

She struggled in the aftermath, she said Friday night.

A unique seven-week program sponsored by the Cincinnati Police Department helped her and other young survivors of gun violence regain their sense of stability by learning photography.